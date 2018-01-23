Instant Pot Paleo Pork Tenderloin

In a large bowl, add the orange juice, zest, thyme, rosemary, Dijon, salt, and pepper. Add the tenderloins and toss until fully coated. Refrigerate overnight.



Place the pork with the remaining marinade and add the chicken stock. Close the lid and press “Pressure Cook.” Adjust the time to 20 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure Release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Slice the tenderloins into medallions and serve with mashed potatoes.