Instant Pot Paleo Pork Tenderloin
Tenderloin made easy...
By
Jan 23, 2018 | 5:53 pm
Editor
Pork tenderloin

Tenderloin is a soft cut of meat to start with, and cooking it with a hint of citrus and rosemary really brings out the subtleties in this dish.

It’s wonderful served with fluffy mashed potatoes.

Ready in
30 m
4
Servings
110
Calories Per Serving
Makes
30

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon thyme
  • 1 teaspoon rosemary
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 pork tenderloins (about 2 pounds each)
  • 1 cup chicken stock

Directions

In a large bowl, add the orange juice, zest, thyme, rosemary, Dijon, salt, and pepper. Add the tenderloins and toss until fully coated. Refrigerate overnight.

Place the pork with the remaining marinade and add the chicken stock. Close the lid and press “Pressure Cook.” Adjust the time to 20 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure Release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Slice the tenderloins into medallions and serve with mashed potatoes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
4mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
18g
14%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
4µg
1%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
21µg
23%
Calcium, Ca
28mg
3%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
4µg
1%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
3mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
3mg
0%
Sodium, Na
505mg
34%
Water
27g
1%
