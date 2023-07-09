Classic Buttermilk Vanilla Cake Recipe

Have you ever met someone who doesn't like vanilla cake? It's highly unlikely — vanilla cake is such a timeless crowd pleaser, and if you don't have a classic vanilla cake recipe in your repertoire, it's time to change that. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for a classic buttermilk vanilla cake, and there's no doubt that you'll return to this recipe time and time again.

Not only is vanilla cake delicious, it's incredibly versatile. It is notable enough to be served for a special occasion like a birthday, with the simple addition of rainbow sprinkles. However, it is also easy enough to whip up on a weekly basis. You have freshly baked cake in your house at all times, don't you? We sure do. Make this cake on a weekend and then serve up slices all week long — it's guaranteed to make those Mondays a little more bearable.