Bite-Sized Tiramisu Truffles Recipe
Are you looking to impress a crowd at your next potluck or gathering? Do you want to make a fabulous dessert, but aren't a confident baker? Have no fear! Recipe developer Deniz Vergara has brought us this recipe for bite-sized tiramisu truffles.
These truffles are made from traditional tiramisu ingredients like ladyfinger cookies, espresso, mascarpone, and chocolate. Like tiramisu, they're a no-bake dessert, but they come together in much less time and completely in the food processor. Not only that, but they are perfect for a crowd since you don't need to serve up individual portions; guests can grab them and go as they mingle. "I like to make these when I want to bring a dessert that is really easy to make and transport," Vergara says, explaining how she came up with the recipe. "I am always trying to think of how to make something familiar in a unique way, so I figured it would be fun to make a bite-sized version of a popular dessert."
Gather your ingredients for tiramisu truffles
To make these bite-sized tiramisu truffles, you'll need the same ingredients you would for traditional tiramisu, minus the eggs or cream. Gather up some ladyfingers, sugar, mascarpone cheese, and espresso. You'll also need sea salt and orange zest for extra flavor, as well as semi-sweet chocolate chips to form a crunchy coating.
Make the ladyfinger crumbs
To create the ladyfinger crumb mixture, which serves as the basis of the truffles, it's easiest to use a food processor. Blend the ladyfingers, sugar, and sea salt together until you are left with fine crumbs. Remove 2 tablespoons of this mixture and set them aside in a small bowl — you'll use these reserved crumbs for dusting at the end.
Add the remaining ingredients, except for the chocolate, to form the truffles
Add all of the remaining ingredients, except for the chocolate, to the food processor. The moisture from the espresso and mascarpone will incorporate into the crumb mixture, forming something like a soft cookie dough. Be sure everything feels just slightly sticky rather than wet or goopy — otherwise the truffles won't hold up. When the consistency looks good, set out a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and roll the mixture into several 1 tablespoon-sized balls. Place the truffles on the sheet and freeze for 10 minutes to set.
Dip, decorate, and chill
Now for the last ingredient: the chocolate, which you'll melt using a double boiler, or a bowl set over a pot of simmering water. In the meantime, remove the truffles from the freezer. Use a large skewer to help you dunk each truffle into the melted chocolate, completely coating each sphere. Place the dipped truffles on a baking sheet and sprinkle them with the reserved ladyfinger crumb mixture, then refrigerate them for 10 minutes so the chocolate solidifies. After that, they're ready to enjoy!
Not sure how to present these? Vergara says, "I like to serve these with strawberries and blackberries on the side, with a bit of homemade whipped cream, or with an affogato, but a nice hot espresso is also a great choice."
- 24 ladyfingers (7-ounce package)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- Zest from 1 orange
- ½ cup mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
- 2 tablespoons espresso or strong coffee
- 2 cups (12 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips
- In a food processor, blend the ladyfingers, sugar, and salt until you have fine crumbs. Set aside 2 tablespoons of crumbs to sprinkle on the truffles later.
- Add the orange zest, mascarpone cheese, and espresso to the food processor and blend until fully incorporated. The texture should be similar to a soft cookie dough — not wet or goopy.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Shape the mixture into 20 (1-inch) balls and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Freeze for 10 minutes.
- Melt the chocolate using a double boiler. Stick a small skewer in a cold truffle and dip it into the melted chocolate, twirling it on the side of the bowl. Transfer it back to the baking sheet, using a second skewer to get it off the first one neatly. Sprinkle the truffle with reserved crushed ladyfingers. Repeat with the remaining truffles.
- Place the baking sheet of truffles in the refrigerator for 10 minutes so the chocolate hardens.
- Enjoy when chilled and store the tiramisu truffles in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.
|Calories per Serving
|146
|Total Fat
|8.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|27.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|11.3 g
|Sodium
|57.9 mg
|Protein
|2.2 g