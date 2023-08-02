Bite-Sized Tiramisu Truffles Recipe

Are you looking to impress a crowd at your next potluck or gathering? Do you want to make a fabulous dessert, but aren't a confident baker? Have no fear! Recipe developer Deniz Vergara has brought us this recipe for bite-sized tiramisu truffles.

These truffles are made from traditional tiramisu ingredients like ladyfinger cookies, espresso, mascarpone, and chocolate. Like tiramisu, they're a no-bake dessert, but they come together in much less time and completely in the food processor. Not only that, but they are perfect for a crowd since you don't need to serve up individual portions; guests can grab them and go as they mingle. "I like to make these when I want to bring a dessert that is really easy to make and transport," Vergara says, explaining how she came up with the recipe. "I am always trying to think of how to make something familiar in a unique way, so I figured it would be fun to make a bite-sized version of a popular dessert."