Classic Cuban Picadillo Recipe

If you're a fan of hash, then you'll be a fan of this classic Cuban picadillo recipe. In fact, picadillo translates to "hash" in Spanish. But don't expect this recipe to taste like the basic corned beef hash your grandma used to make. This Cuban version is filled with Latin spices and flavors, along with a few unexpected ingredients that make it stand out. "The special ingredients are the wine, capers, and olives," says recipe developer Deniz Vergara of Gourmet Mami. "My favorite part is the little salty bites you get from the olives and capers."

But arguably, the best part of the recipe is how quick and easy it is to make. In just 25 minutes, you'll have a delicious and robust dinner on the table, ready to serve a family of four. Just serve it up with rice, fried plantains, or a nice green salad, and the whole family will be full and satisfied in no time.