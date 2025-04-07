This Easter Dirt Cake Is Made For Celebrating

If you're the kind of person who goes big on holidays, chances are you love making festive seasonally appropriate recipes. Easter celebrations tend to be all about bright colors, candy, and cute animals, so it's only fitting that your dessert should conjure up all the joy of an early morning Easter egg hunt. Daily Meal recipe developer Kate Shungu shares this celebration Easter dirt cake recipe that will bring more than a touch of joy to the occasion. Whether you're planning brunch or a traditional Easter dinner, this sweet treat will appeal to guests of all ages.

Much like a classic dirt cake, this recipe incorporates crushed Oreos, but a layer of coconutty creaminess and a few bright pops of color make it stand out. "We are big Oreo fans at my house, and this was a smash hit with my family," Shungu raves and adds, "Coconut lovers especially will enjoy this rendition with both coconut cream flavored pudding and shredded coconut on top." Let the kids help you garnish this dazzling dish with their favorite Easter candy, like Peeps and Mini Eggs, and this dessert is as easy and fun to make as it is to eat.