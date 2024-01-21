Apple And Egg Custard Pie Recipe

There are plenty of sweet treats to make with apples, but chances are you tend to stick with your tried and true favorites. While we love remaking winning dishes, it's equally fun to explore new ideas. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares this apple and egg custard pie that tastes both familiar and novel. She's also pleased about adding a variation to her usual baking repertoire and remarks, "It is a nice way to switch up the typical custard pie or apple pie!"

A rich custard is a decidedly unctuous filling to complement the fruit, and it leaves every bite feeling silky smooth in your mouth. "I love how this dish incorporates an ultra-creamy custard with fall-spiced apples," Vergara shares. This is a great dessert to serve guests at your next dinner party. Just be sure to set aside enough time to allow the pie to cool and fully set before serving.