Almond Butter Brownie In A Mug Recipe
When you're in the mood for brownies, it's hard to resist the promise of a sweet baked good. Nevertheless, baking them from scratch or going out to pick some up at the supermarket or your favorite bakery can be time-consuming. We're all for shortcuts to flavor-packed results, and Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara has the perfect solution for all your chocolaty desires. This almond butter brownie in a mug recipe is as easy as it sounds; you'll just have to whisk together a few ingredients before popping the mug into the microwave and cooking it to completion.
"I love how decadent and moist this cake is," Vergara raves and adds, "The almond butter really gives it a nice touch." While you won't end up with a square brownie, enjoying this gooey treat by the spoonful is arguably even more delightful. Whether your craving strikes spontaneously and you need chocolate now, or you simply don't feel like baking a whole batch of brownies, this single serving in a mug is the ultimate dessert.
Gather the ingredients for this almond butter brownie in a mug recipe
For this recipe, all you'll need are all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, granulated sugar, baking powder, sea salt, almond milk, vanilla extract, almond butter, and chocolate chips.
Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients
In a standard (16-ounce) coffee mug, mix together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
Step 2: Add the wet ingredients
Add the milk and vanilla extract and use a fork to completely combine.
Step 3: Stir in the almond butter and chocolate chips
Stir in 2 tablespoons almond butter and chocolate chips.
Step 4: Microwave
Microwave for 60 seconds, and then continue heating in 10-second intervals until the cake puffs up and is mostly dry to the touch. (Avoid overcooking, or the cake will be too dry.)
Step 5: Garnish and serve
Drizzle with extra almond butter, if desired, before eating while warm and gooey.
Can you swap ingredients in this almond butter brownie in a mug recipe?
This mug brownie is undeniably straightforward, and the ingredients are all pantry staples that you are likely to have on hand if you bake every now and then. This makes the recipe convenient as well as highly adaptable. As long as you stick to dairy-free chocolate chips, this recipe is vegan. If you'd like it to be gluten-free as well, Vergara notes that she hasn't tried subbing in alternative types of flour, but she'd recommend using 1-to-1 gluten-free flour for similar results.
If you prefer a different type of nut butter, Vergara comments, "You can also sub peanut butter if that's what you have on hand!" Sesame seed butter is perfect for those with nut allergies. Other fun swaps to test include different types of chips, like caramel, peanut butter, or white chocolate. You could even sprinkle a few extra on top along with the drizzle of nut butter for a truly decadent brownie in a mug.
What tips should you know for the best almond butter brownie in a mug?
Microwaves can be finicky appliances, so don't lose faith if your first brownie in a mug leaves a bit to be desired. For optimal results, Vergara recommends using the device's standard setting. She says, "The best tip is just starting at 60 seconds and adding time as you go in order to avoid over-cooking, which causes a dry mug cake instead of a moist one." You can test the consistency with a toothpick to ensure the brownie is cooked inside but still rich and chocolatey.
While this recipe is meant for a single portion, you can double or triple the quantities if you plan to serve more than one person. "If you increase the recipe, just be sure to microwave one mug brownie at a time," Vergara advises. And if you want to get a head start, she notes that you could premix the batter as long as you allow it to get to room temperature before microwaving.
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 3 tablespoons almond milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons almond butter, plus more for drizzling
- 1 tablespoon chocolate chips
- In a standard (16-ounce) coffee mug, mix together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- Add the milk and vanilla extract and use a fork to completely combine.
- Stir in 2 tablespoons almond butter and chocolate chips.
- Microwave for 60 seconds, and then continue heating in 10-second intervals until the cake puffs up and is mostly dry to the touch. Avoid overcooking, or the cake will be too dry.
- Drizzle with extra almond butter, if desired, before eating while warm and gooey.
|Calories per Serving
|475
|Total Fat
|22.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|2.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|62.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.6 g
|Total Sugars
|35.5 g
|Sodium
|344.9 mg
|Protein
|11.1 g