Almond Butter Brownie In A Mug Recipe

When you're in the mood for brownies, it's hard to resist the promise of a sweet baked good. Nevertheless, baking them from scratch or going out to pick some up at the supermarket or your favorite bakery can be time-consuming. We're all for shortcuts to flavor-packed results, and Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara has the perfect solution for all your chocolaty desires. This almond butter brownie in a mug recipe is as easy as it sounds; you'll just have to whisk together a few ingredients before popping the mug into the microwave and cooking it to completion.

"I love how decadent and moist this cake is," Vergara raves and adds, "The almond butter really gives it a nice touch." While you won't end up with a square brownie, enjoying this gooey treat by the spoonful is arguably even more delightful. Whether your craving strikes spontaneously and you need chocolate now, or you simply don't feel like baking a whole batch of brownies, this single serving in a mug is the ultimate dessert.