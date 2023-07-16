Classic Lattice-Top Blueberry Pie Recipe

As far as fruit pies are concerned, blueberry is a tough one to beat. It's definitely in the running to be one of our favorite pies of all time. There's nothing better than a warm slice of blueberry pie topped with vanilla ice cream at the end of a summer day. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for a classic lattice-top blueberry pie. Carli notes, "There's something so nostalgic and comforting about a homemade blueberry pie and a lattice top that really reminds me of my grandmother's baking." Carli says, "While I don't have as much time on my hands as grandma used to, I will use store-bought prepared refrigerated pie crust as a shortcut." However, you can always make your own quick and flaky pie crust.

As a registered dietitian, Carli also mentions, "Most Americans are not eating the recommended amount of fruit daily, which is 2 cups." She points out that this pie is loaded with blueberries and is a delicious way to get your fruit intake.