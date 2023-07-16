Classic Lattice-Top Blueberry Pie Recipe
As far as fruit pies are concerned, blueberry is a tough one to beat. It's definitely in the running to be one of our favorite pies of all time. There's nothing better than a warm slice of blueberry pie topped with vanilla ice cream at the end of a summer day. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for a classic lattice-top blueberry pie. Carli notes, "There's something so nostalgic and comforting about a homemade blueberry pie and a lattice top that really reminds me of my grandmother's baking." Carli says, "While I don't have as much time on my hands as grandma used to, I will use store-bought prepared refrigerated pie crust as a shortcut." However, you can always make your own quick and flaky pie crust.
As a registered dietitian, Carli also mentions, "Most Americans are not eating the recommended amount of fruit daily, which is 2 cups." She points out that this pie is loaded with blueberries and is a delicious way to get your fruit intake.
Gather your ingredients
To make this classic lattice-top blueberry pie, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need refrigerated pie crusts, blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, and butter.
Prepare bottom and top pie crusts
Since this pie requires a top and a bottom pie crust, you will want to prepare them both. Carli notes, "I love using store-bought refrigerated pie crust to speed up my pie-making skills." Unroll the first one from the package and press it gently into the bottom of a pie pan. Unroll the second one and lay it on a clean surface or parchment paper. Then, using a pizza cutter or a knife, slice the entire crust into 1-inch wide vertical strips and set those aside.
Combine blueberry pie filling
Next, prepare the filling by adding 2 cups of blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice into a medium saucepan. Bring this over medium high heat while stirring until it is boiling. Once it is boiling you will quickly thereafter notice the mixture thickening. At this point, remove it from the heat and stir in the butter until it is melted.
Top with lattice top before baking
Pour the blueberry filling into the pie crust-lined pie pan. Then, create the lattice top by weaving the strips over, under, over, and under on top of the pie. Half of the strips will run vertically and the remaining half will run horizontally. Repeat this until all of the strips have been added. Using a sharp knife, cut off the excess ends around the sides of the pie. Then, bake the pie for 30 minutes.
- 1 package store-bought refrigerated pie crusts
- 6 cups blueberries, divided
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Place one of the pie crusts at the bottom of a pie pan. Slice the other pie crust into vertical strips about 1 inch thick.
- In a medium saucepan, add 2 cups of blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Stir and bring to a boil. Once boiling, and thickened, remove from heat. Add in butter and stir until melted.
- Pour the thickened mixture into a large bowl with the remaining blueberries. Stir well.
- Pour into the prepared pie crust.
- Top with lattice-top crust, folding one over the other in both directions.
- Bake the pie in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes.
|Calories per Serving
|262
|Total Fat
|9.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|3.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|23.6 g
|Sodium
|118.8 mg
|Protein
|1.7 g