Almond-Glazed Blueberry Peach Hand Pies Recipe

There's a lot to love about hand pies — they're easily customizable, handheld, and make for the perfect little pocket for all sorts of sweet treats. In the case of this recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Deniz Vergara, blueberries and peaches make up the filling for these hand pies, offering a sweet, summery, refreshing flavor profile with every bite. Now, before you get too worried about making your own dough from scratch, fear not — this recipe puts store-bought puff pastry to good use, making the baking process much easier. As Vergara tells us, "Puff pasty is so delicious, and it cuts the prep time significantly (versus making homemade pie dough)."

Vergara likes how easy it is to switch up this hand pie recipe. While blueberries and peaches make for a spectacular filling combo, the recipe itself holds potential for countless filling opportunities. "My favorite thing about these hand pies is that they are easy to make and super customizable," Vergara says. "Once you get this recipe down, you can sub the fillings and come up with so many varieties." But, trust us when we say that you're in for a treat with the sweet blueberry-peach duo. If that weren't enough, the final almond glaze is the cherry on top.