Salted Tahini-Stuffed Chocolate Bar Recipe

A dessert that's dairy-free, gluten-free, and features healthy ingredients like sesame paste and coconut oil might not sound too decadent, yet recipe developer Deniz Vergara uses this word to describe these salted tahini-stuffed chocolate bars. While tahini and chocolate may seem like an unusual combination, it's no odder than chocolate hummus, and in fact, chocolate tahini is an increasingly popular combination. Tahini is sometimes added to sweet dishes like tahini chocolate chip cookies, too, so the idea of a tahini-filled candy bar these days isn't all that outré.

In Vergara's opinion, "If you haven't had the opportunity to try the combination of tahini and chocolate, you are in for a treat." She says the base of the candy is similar to that of a Nestlé Crunch bar, thanks to the puffed rice, with the rest of the candy consisting of a smooth creamy tahini center, a salted chocolate topping, and a sprinkling of sesame seeds to give the candy some extra crunch.

If you're unable to finish off all of the candy in a single sitting, Vergara advises that these bars should be stored in the refrigerator, while you could also freeze them if need be. She also notes that while the recipe makes four standard-sized bars, you can cut the candy into as many pieces as you wish: She chopped up the candy into 10 squares when she made it.