Reese's-Inspired Peanut Butter Cup Pie Recipe

There are few things in life that are as beloved as Reese's peanut butter cups. After all, if you like peanut butter and you like chocolate, you likely love them paired together. And if you like them together, odds are you're a superfan of the Reese's cup.

If that sounds like you, you may want to recreate this unique recipe for a peanut butter cup pie from developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD. While most Reese's-inspired pie recipes consist of a creamy peanut butter pie topped with chocolate and crushed Reese's cups, this rendition is designed to actually to look like a giant peanut butter cup — a sliceable creation complete with the chocolate outer shell and luscious peanut butter filling. Talk about the ultimate dreamy dessert! In under 30 minutes and using only 6 ingredients, you too can make a magnificently pie-sized Reese's cup to share with fellow peanut butter lovers.