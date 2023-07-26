Reese's-Inspired Peanut Butter Cup Pie Recipe
There are few things in life that are as beloved as Reese's peanut butter cups. After all, if you like peanut butter and you like chocolate, you likely love them paired together. And if you like them together, odds are you're a superfan of the Reese's cup.
If that sounds like you, you may want to recreate this unique recipe for a peanut butter cup pie from developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD. While most Reese's-inspired pie recipes consist of a creamy peanut butter pie topped with chocolate and crushed Reese's cups, this rendition is designed to actually to look like a giant peanut butter cup — a sliceable creation complete with the chocolate outer shell and luscious peanut butter filling. Talk about the ultimate dreamy dessert! In under 30 minutes and using only 6 ingredients, you too can make a magnificently pie-sized Reese's cup to share with fellow peanut butter lovers.
Gather your ingredients for this Reese's-inspired peanut butter cup pie
To make this Reese's-inspired peanut butter cup pie recipe, you'll just need graham crackers (which you should first pulse in a food processor until finely ground), chocolate chips, vegetable oil, peanut butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar.
As far as ingredient substitutions, Carli tells us, "I prefer semi-sweet chocolate chips, but you can certainly substitute these for milk chocolate or even dark chocolate." She also advises that "chunky peanut butter really helps provide texture, but if you would like to use creamy peanut butter, you absolutely could." Have you seen the news that Reese's is making new crunchy peanut butter cups?
Melt the chocolate and pour it into your tart pan
Though it may seem unusual to put chocolate at the bottom of a pie pan instead of the usual dough, this is going to give our giant Reese's cup its signature chocolate-covered appearance. In a large, microwave-safe bowl, add the chocolate chips and vegetable oil. Place in the microwave and heat for 30 seconds, then give it a stir and continue heating in 30-second increments until the chocolate is fully melted.
Pour ½ of the chocolate mixture into the bottom of a greased tart pan. "A tart pan gives this pie the classic ridged edge that you would find on a Reese's peanut butter cup," Carli says. "Be sure to choose one with a removable bottom so you can easily get the pie out at the end." If you don't have a tart pan, you can also make this pie in a standard 9-inch pan. Spread the chocolate evenly across the bottom of the pan and chill in the freezer for at least 10 minutes.
Make the peanut butter filling and press it into the pie pan
The filling of this pie is meant to have the same flavor and consistency as a Reese's peanut butter cup. To make this tasty mixture, add the crunchy peanut butter, crushed graham crackers, powdered sugar, and softened cream cheese to the bowl of a stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment, mix the ingredients together until they are well combined.
Next, pour the filling on top of the chilled chocolate crust. The mixture may seem loose at first, so Carli notes that "you will need to press very firmly to get the entire mixture in the pie. It will take some arm strength and some time, but keep pressing until the peanut butter layer is flat." She starts out by using a wooden spoon for pressing, then switches to the bottom of a measuring cup once the filling becomes more packed.
Pour on the remaining chocolate, and chill
Lastly, pour the remaining melted chocolate on top of the pie filling, using a spoon or offset spatula to spread it out evenly. Make sure to fully cover the surface so the peanut butter filling is enrobed in chocolate.
Place the pie in the freezer to set for 10 minutes. Once the chocolate has hardened, store the pie in the fridge so it stays cold, but not frozen. "Make sure to slice into the pie when it is chilled, but not frozen — otherwise the chocolate will crack," Carli warns. And there you have it, a complete Reese's-inspired pie to share at a gathering or dole out in your own personal slices throughout the week.
- 4.8 ounces graham crackers (about 2 sleeves)
- 24 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup crunchy peanut butter
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- Place the graham crackers in a food processor and pulse until fine. Set aside.
- Pour the chocolate chips and vegetable oil in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds. Remove, and stir. Repeat until chocolate is melted and smooth.
- Spray a 9-inch tart pan with a removable base with nonstick cooking spray.
- Pour ½ of the melted chocolate into the bottom of the pan, spreading it evenly, and freeze to set, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer, add the peanut butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and crushed graham crackers. Using the paddle attachment, mix until well combined.
- Remove the tart tray from the freezer and pour the peanut butter mixture on top of the chocolate. Using the back of a measuring cup, press the peanut butter mixture firmly into the pan. Make sure the top is smooth.
- Pour the remaining melted chocolate on top of the peanut butter mixture, using a spoon to create a smooth and even layer.
- Freeze for at least 10 minutes to set, then store in the refrigerator until ready to slice and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|813
|Total Fat
|52.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|14.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|90.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.2 g
|Total Sugars
|69.2 g
|Sodium
|147.4 mg
|Protein
|12.7 g