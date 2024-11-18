Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Cookies Recipe

While roast turkey may be Thanksgiving's signature dish, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie follow close behind in the pantheon of holiday favorites. Developer Kate Shungu combines both pumpkin pie filling and cranberries in these seasonal cookies ... or are they mini tarts? Either way, Shungu says, "These bite-sized desserts are such a fun take on pumpkin pie."

These two-bite sweets would be perfect for supplementing a Thanksgiving dessert buffet or bringing to a pre- or post-holiday cookie exchange. Pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce often show up at Christmas dinner, as well, so these cookie-tarts can span the seasons abd work for multiple holidays. Shungu even suggests serving them as a sweet Thanksgiving appetizer: "Serve them on your prettiest platter and watch everyone's eyes light up," she says. After all, at a meal where sweet potatoes come topped with marshmallows, there's no need to keep to strict rules about serving savory foods before sweet ones.