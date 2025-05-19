Carrot Cake Chia Pudding With Greek Yogurt Frosting Recipe
Chia pudding might be best known for offering a tasty way to take advantage of the nutritional benefits that this tiny superfood offers. Chia seeds also have the unique quality of forming a gel when mixed with liquid, which means they can create a soft pudding-y texture without the need for complicated custards or other thickeners. However, with their slightly odd appearance and health-food reputation, chia puddings are sometimes overlooked as an appetizing base for sweet treats. We believe, however, that chia pudding naysayers just haven't learned how to dress their pudding up by incorporating ingredients that turn it into something decadent and delicious. This carrot cake chia pudding recipe, from developer Kate Shungu, succeeds in transforming chia pudding into something more dessert-like, and even something that you'll look forward to enjoying for breakfast.
Shungu especially appreciates the fact that this carrot cake chia pudding works simultaneously as a dessert and a feel-good breakfast option. "I love make-ahead breakfasts with good-for-you ingredients, while also indulging my sweet tooth in the morning," she says, adding, "This carrot cake chia pudding definitely fits the bill for both." Not only that, but this chia pudding recipe truly incorporates all of the flavors of classic carrot cake, from the spiced, carrot-infused base all the way to the luscious, tangy maple syrup-sweetened Greek yogurt frosting on top. Prep this carrot cake chia pudding the night before and look forward to an easy and sweet breakfast the next morning.
Gather the ingredients for carrot cake chia pudding
Like any chia pudding recipe, this one starts out with the classic formula of chia seeds and some sort of milk as the base, with Shungu specifically opting for almond milk. To round out the pudding base, you'll also need maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, shredded carrots, and raisins. For the Greek yogurt frosting, you'll just need Greek yogurt and a little more maple syrup. Finally, to garnish your pudding, you'll want some extra shredded carrots, chopped pecans, and optionally even more maple syrup for drizzling.
Step 1: Prepare the chia pudding base
In a medium bowl with a lid, stir together the chia seeds, almond milk, and 1 tablespoon maple syrup.
Step 2: Mix in the spices, carrot, and raisins
Stir in the cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, shredded carrot, and raisins.
Step 3: Cover and refrigerate the chia pudding
Cover and let sit in the refrigerator at least 2 hours, or overnight.
Step 4: Make the Greek yogurt frosting
When you're ready to serve the pudding, stir together the Greek yogurt and remaining ½ tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl.
Step 5: Top the chia pudding with yogurt, carrot, and pecans
Transfer the chia pudding to two bowls, then top each with the maple Greek yogurt and the chopped pecans. Add a few shredded carrot pieces if you're feeling fancy.
Step 6: Drizzle on more maple syrup and serve
Drizzle with additional maple syrup, if desired, and serve right away.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1½ tablespoons maple syrup, divided (plus more for drizzling)
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- 1 small carrot, shredded
- 2 tablespoons raisins
- ⅓ cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|301
|Total Fat
|16.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.9 g
|Total Sugars
|18.0 g
|Sodium
|206.7 mg
|Protein
|9.4 g
How can I switch up this chia pudding for my tastes?
Chia pudding is a blank slate, and while this recipe takes a very targeted carrot cake approach, that doesn't mean you can't still customize it to fit your taste buds. For example, not everyone is too keen on raisins (and some might argue that they don't even belong in carrot cake to begin with), so you can very easily omit those entirely if desired. Or, if you still want a little something fruity, Shungu recommends swapping out the raisins for fresh berries — chopped strawberries, blueberries, or even lesser-known huckleberries could all work here.
Another easy swap is to exchange the maple syrup for another type of sweetener (we do recommend you use some type of sweetener, however). Shungu recommends honey as an easy swap. Not a fan of almond milk? No problem, use whatever milk you keep stocked in the fridge, whether that be some sort of dairy milk, or another type of plant-based milk like soy or oat milk.
If you're worried about potential nut allergens, omit the pecans from the toppings, though be sure to add extra shredded carrots on top for a little crunch. And, finally, the chia pudding base is vegan thanks to the use of almond milk, but the Greek yogurt topping is not. To make this entire recipe vegan, simply swap out the Greek yogurt for your favorite plant-based yogurt, and you'll be good to go.
What other flavor combinations work for chia pudding?
After you've mastered this carrot cake chia pudding recipe, your eyes will very likely be opened to the vast flavor possibilities that chia pudding has to offer in general. If you're hungry for more flavor combinations, Shungu has you covered. For starters, you can transform everyone's favorite sandwich — the humble PB&J — into chia pudding form by mixing a tablespoon of jam into the pudding base, drizzling peanut butter on top of the finished product, and garnishing with a few extra berries.
Another possible flavor combination involves taking a chocolatey route. To infuse some chocolatey goodness into your chia pudding, simply mix 2 teaspoons each of cocoa powder and mini chocolate chips into the pudding base. Garnish with extra chocolate chips as desired, or even drizzle on some chocolate syrup for added sweetness. Take a brighter, fruitier approach by making tropical pudding: Stir diced mango into the chia mixture and top the whole thing off with shredded coconut. Finally, mix diced apples into the chia mixture and garnish your pudding with cinnamon granola for a super simple apple cinnamon chia pudding.