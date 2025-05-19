Carrot Cake Chia Pudding with Greek Yogurt Frosting Recipe

Chia pudding might be best known for offering a tasty way to take advantage of the nutritional benefits that this tiny superfood offers. Chia seeds also have the unique quality of forming a gel when mixed with liquid, which means they can create a soft pudding-y texture without the need for complicated custards or other thickeners. However, with their slightly odd appearance and health-food reputation, chia puddings are sometimes overlooked as an appetizing base for sweet treats. We believe, however, that chia pudding naysayers just haven't learned how to dress their pudding up by incorporating ingredients that turn it into something decadent and delicious. This carrot cake chia pudding recipe, from developer Kate Shungu, succeeds in transforming chia pudding into something more dessert-like, and even something that you'll look forward to enjoying for breakfast.

Shungu especially appreciates the fact that this carrot cake chia pudding works simultaneously as a dessert and a feel-good breakfast option. "I love make-ahead breakfasts with good-for-you ingredients, while also indulging my sweet tooth in the morning," she says, adding, "This carrot cake chia pudding definitely fits the bill for both." Not only that, but this chia pudding recipe truly incorporates all of the flavors of classic carrot cake, from the spiced, carrot-infused base all the way to the luscious, tangy maple syrup-sweetened Greek yogurt frosting on top. Prep this carrot cake chia pudding the night before and look forward to an easy and sweet breakfast the next morning.