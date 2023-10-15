Cinnamon Sugar Funnel Cake Recipe

There's something so nostalgic about carnival and fair food. From corn dogs to cotton candy and lemonade to turkey legs, this type of food brings back all the memories of fun summer nights in childhood. But, without a doubt, our favorite fair food is none other than a soft-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside funnel cake. Did you know that you can make funnel cake at home? Recipe developer Deniz Vergara brings us this recipe for cinnamon sugar funnel cake, so whenever the craving strikes, you can whip up the classic carnival fare, no fair required. "I like to make this as a fun dessert for my kids," Vergara says, and something tells us that your kids will enjoy the fun treat, too.

Surprisingly, funnel cake is fairly easy to make at home. If you can make pancakes, you can make funnel cake. The tricky part comes down to the forming of the classic funnel cake shape in the hot oil. While this can be a bit nerve-wracking, working quickly around hot oil, we think you'll find it is a lot easier than it looks. Pretty soon you'll be making these every weekend!