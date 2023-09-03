Summer Berry Tiramisu Recipe

Recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for a summer berry tiramisu. A traditional tiramisu contains coffee soaked ladyfingers assembled in layers of cream, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder. However, this delightful twist on the classic Italian dessert infuses the rich flavors of mascarpone cheese and berry syrup-soaked ladyfingers with the irresistible sweetness of sun-ripened berries.

Carli notes, "I truly love any kind of tiramisu, including the classic, but this rendition is surprisingly my favorite. The combination of berries and cream is timeless." This dessert is incredibly versatile, but ideally served at special occasions, like Mother's Day brunch or a baby shower luncheon. However, if you want to make this to serve on a random weeknight, we won't stop you.

As each forkful transports you to sun-kissed orchards and breezy picnics, you'll savor the perfect balance of textures and tastes that make this dessert a true ode to the joys of the season.