Ring In 2026 With These Easy Champagne Jell-O Shots

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

New Year's Eve and champagne go hand in hand, as an elegant glass of bubbly is a favorite tradition for ringing in a new year. If you are planning to host the festivities yourself, think outside the pourable version with these delightfully spoonable and easy New Year's Eve Champagne Jell-O shots. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird gives us her sophisticated and festive take on a party favorite by combining French Champagne with fizzy lemon-elderflower soda, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, Knox gelatine, and a bit of edible gold glitter and stars to really wow your guests with this celebratory treat. Make them the day before the festivities, and you will have a perfect addition to any New Year's revelry.

These champagne Jell-O shots are formed in smaller versions of standard sparkling flutes for a perfect-sized preparation that can be served with either appetizers or desserts. The shots have a true brut Champagne flavor, made even more compelling with the addition of floral elderflower. These are simple to prepare, can be made in advance, and are ready to serve in 4 hours, allowing you to enjoy the festivities without a fuss. Kinnaird also shares some ideas for mixing up the flavors to customize them for your party.