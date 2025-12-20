Ring In 2026 With These Easy Champagne Jell-O Shots
New Year's Eve and champagne go hand in hand, as an elegant glass of bubbly is a favorite tradition for ringing in a new year. If you are planning to host the festivities yourself, think outside the pourable version with these delightfully spoonable and easy New Year's Eve Champagne Jell-O shots. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird gives us her sophisticated and festive take on a party favorite by combining French Champagne with fizzy lemon-elderflower soda, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, Knox gelatine, and a bit of edible gold glitter and stars to really wow your guests with this celebratory treat. Make them the day before the festivities, and you will have a perfect addition to any New Year's revelry.
These champagne Jell-O shots are formed in smaller versions of standard sparkling flutes for a perfect-sized preparation that can be served with either appetizers or desserts. The shots have a true brut Champagne flavor, made even more compelling with the addition of floral elderflower. These are simple to prepare, can be made in advance, and are ready to serve in 4 hours, allowing you to enjoy the festivities without a fuss. Kinnaird also shares some ideas for mixing up the flavors to customize them for your party.
Gather the easy New Year's Eve Champagne Jell-O shots ingredients
This recipe requires at least a half-bottle (375ml) of true French Champagne (this Ernest Rapeneau comes at a reasonable price from Trader Joe's). However, you can also open a standard 720ml and enjoy the rest while you prepare! Kinnaird prefers a brut for this recipe, which is dry yet still fruity. If you want a sweeter shot, opt for a demi-sec style of Champagne. Lemon-elderflower soda adds fizz and a floral brightness, which is further enhanced with elderflower liqueur. You will need 3 packets of unflavored Knox gelatine to gel the shots to a firm consistency, and non-stick cooking spray to very lightly coat the mini plastic champagne flutes (or other 2-ounce vessels of your choice). The spray allows the finished shots to slip out easily from the flutes with a spoon. Edible gold glitter and stars add a festive and sparkly flair to really fit the New Year's Eve theme.
Step 1: Coat mini champagne flutes with non-stick spray
Lightly spray 12 (2-ounce) mini plastic champagne flutes with non-stick spray and set them on a tray.
Step 2: Combine the champagne and soda in a saucepan
Combine 2 ounces of the champagne with the soda in a medium saucepan.
Step 3: Sprinkle the gelatin over the mixture
Sprinkle the gelatin over the liquid and let it bloom for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Heat the gelatin mixture to dissolve
Set the saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly, until the gelatin has completely dissolved.
Step 5: Pour the mixture into a glass measuring pitcher
Remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture into a large glass measuring pitcher.
Step 6: Top with more champagne and elderflower liqueur
Add the remaining champagne and the elderflower liqueur.
Step 7: Stir in the glitter
Sprinkle in the glitter and gently stir to combine.
Step 8: Pour the mixture into the flutes
Once the foam subsides, divide the mixture between the flutes (a squeeze bottle is a tidy way to do this).
Step 9: Sprinkle on some edible stars
Sprinkle on a few edible stars.
Step 10: Chill the Jell-O shots
Transfer the tray to the refrigerator and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 11: Top with more stars and serve
Top the chilled Jell-O shots with more edible stars and serve with tiny spoons.
What is elderflower liqueur and what are some other ways to use it?
Elderflower liqueur originated in the French Alps and is made from a process of macerating white elderflower blossoms at their peak of bloom with sugar and cognac. According to the producers of the St. Germain brand, it can take up to 1,000 of the tiny blossoms to flavor a bottle during a short 3-4 week harvest time. The resulting spirit is not just floral, but has a delicate sweetness and almost citrusy fruit essence that has earned it the name "bartender's ketchup," due to its versatility in pairing with so many different flavor profiles.
Kinnaird says that she not only enjoys using elderflower liqueur in cocktail preparations such as a Nordic gin & tonic, a French 75, or a Hugo Spritz, but also in baking or marinades, as well (think lemon-elderflower poundcake or elderflower gravlax). Because of its subtle yet complex flavors, elderflower liqueur is really a chameleon when it comes to mixing into drinks or incorporating into culinary preparations, making it a definite must for a well-stocked liquor cabinet.
What are some possible substitutions I can make in this recipe?
While it is best to keep the formula of gelatin to liquid intact, the ingredient flavors can be switched up in a variety of ways. Kinnaird says that although she firmly believes that what you put into a recipe is what you get out of it, if you don't want to spend the money on fine Champagne, opt for a domestic sparkling wine. While true Champagne must come from the Champagne region of France and is known for its elegant style and subtleties of flavor and texture, when used in a layered recipe such as these Jell-O shots, a good quality sparkler will fit the bill. Spanish Cava or a sparkling brut from California will offer a similar dry style and subtle citrusy flavor that will work well with the soda and elderflower liqueur. Kinnaird explains that the finished Jell-O shots truly taste like a champagne cocktail that is fairly dry, so if you want something sweeter, consider using a Prosecco, Moscato d'Asti, or demi-sec style of Champagne.
If lemon-elderflower soda is not something you want to seek out at your local Trader Joe's, a lemon-lime or other citrus-flavored soda will work with the Champagne or sparkling wine profile. The elderflower liqueur adds a bright floral flavor and additional sweetness, but you could substitute this with another liqueur, such as Grand Marnier for a hint of orange, or Chambord for a black raspberry flavor and vibrant magenta color.