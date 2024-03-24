Banana Nut Oatmeal Cookies Recipe

When you're in the thick of a busy morning and need a quick and nutritious breakfast in a pinch, you could reach for a bowl of oatmeal — or you could opt for these banana nut oatmeal cookies, instead. No offense to a plain bowl of oats, but they've got nothing on these oat-infused cookies. They're a little bit chewy, a little bit crunchy, and are just as suitable for breakfast as they are for dessert. Not to mention, they're incredibly easy to make and will make those hectic mornings a little less crazy. "I love how easy these cookies are to make, which is really helpful for me as a busy mom," Recipe developer Deniz Vergara says. "My kids love to eat these for breakfast, and I love them as an afternoon snack with a dollop of almond or peanut butter!"

Something tells us that your kids will be a fan of these cookies, too; even if you don't have any kiddos running around, adults will relish them all the same. If you've got some overripe bananas that need using up, skip that same, old banana bread recipe and give these banana nut oatmeal cookies a spin instead.