These Mini Frozen Oreo Mud Pies Require Only 3 Ingredients
Oreo cookies are the unsung hero of the dessert world, especially when it comes to simple two or three-ingredient or no-bake recipes. With (famously) layers of chocolatey cookie and cream, they do the heavy lifting in a broad array of sweet treats. You can stack them up with sweetened whipped cream to make an icebox cake, and you can make a TikTok-endorsed mug cake by dissolving them in milk and microwaving the mixture. You can also combine them with ice cream for bite-sized ice cream sandwiches, but what recipe developer Kate Shungu loves to do is take a few extra steps (and one extra ingredient) to turn ice cream and Oreos into super-cute mini mud pies.
The original recipe for Mississippi mud pie involved lots of chocolate — often starting with a chocolate cookie crust that's layered with brownies, chocolate pudding, fudge, and whipped cream. Later versions, like the one presented here, leveled things up with the addition of ice cream and coffee flavor. Shungu's recipe simplifies those creamy, crunchy, and chocolatey layers, relying on the magic of Oreos. This recipe is a nostalgic one for Shungu. As she told us, "This is a dessert that I look forward to every year! My mom makes an ice cream mud pie for my dad's birthday each year, and it's one of my favorites. I took her recipe and adapted it, making the dessert into a single-serve sweet treat with just three ingredients. Coffee fans especially will love this one!"
Collect the ingredients for the mini frozen Oreo mud pies
Just like the name says, you only need three ingredients to make this dessert. We've already mentioned the Oreos and ice cream, but you'll also need fudge sauce to pull everything together.
Step 1: Prepare a muffin pan
Place silicone baking cups or paper baking cups into a 12-cup muffin tin.
Step 2: Fill it with Oreos
Place an Oreo into each muffin cup.
Step 3: Add some ice cream
Use an ice cream scoop to scoop 2 tablespoons of ice cream into each cup.
Step 4: Flatten the ice cream
Spread flat with an offset spatula or spoon.
Step 5: Freeze the Oreos and ice cream
Freeze for 1 hour.
Step 6: Chop up the rest of the Oreos
Chop the remaining 12 Oreos into pieces.
Step 7: Warm the fudge sauce if necessary
If the chocolate sauce does not drizzle at room temperature, place it in the microwave for 30–40 seconds, or until the sauce can be drizzled but is not hot.
Step 8: Spoon some sauce over the ice cream
Drizzle 1 tablespoon of chocolate sauce into each muffin cup, on top of the ice cream.
Step 9: Add some Oreo pieces
Sprinkle with a tablespoon of Oreo pieces per cup.
Step 10: Top with more ice cream
Use an ice cream scoop to scoop 2 tablespoons of ice cream on top of the chocolate sauce and Oreo pieces.
Step 11: Flatten the ice cream
Spread with an offset spatula or spoon.
Step 12: Top with the rest of the Oreos
Divide the remaining Oreos evenly on top of the ice cream.
Step 13: Freeze the mud pies
Freeze for 1 hour.
Step 14: Drizzle fudge sauce over the mud pies
To serve, remove the cupcake wrapper. Place each mud pie on a plate, and drizzle with chocolate sauce.
Step 15: Serve the mud pies
Serve right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|298
|Total Fat
|11.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|28.6 g
|Sodium
|222.3 mg
|Protein
|4.0 g
How can I change up these mud pies?
As with most simple 3-ingredient recipes, this one is a blank palette for customization. One way to switch things up would be to use a different kind of Oreos (or other sandwich cookies, because Hydrox or a generic brand would work just as well). If you're a fan of the creamy filling, go with Double Stuf, or use Oreo Thins if your muffin cups are shallow. You can even opt for flavored Oreos — java chip, chocolate crème, and toffee crunch would all complement the mud pie flavor. As for the chocolate fudge sauce, you can use chocolate sauce or hot fudge sauce (dark or milk), and you could even make your own chocolate sauce instead of using store-bought. You can replace or supplement the chocolate fudge sauce with caramel sauce (and of course, it's okay to use homemade instead of store-bought). Chopped nuts could also be used as a topping, either in addition to or instead of the crushed Oreos.
You could also go for chocolate ice cream instead of coffee, or do a 50/50 mix. Going beyond the classic mud pie flavor profile is also a possibility if you'd like to experiment with different ice cream flavors and cookies. Strawberry ice cream and golden Oreos would be a good mix, as would peanut butter Oreos with chocolate ice cream or mint Oreos with mint chocolate chip.
Can I make this without a muffin tin?
A muffin pan is a convenient option for making individual mud pies. You could also use ramekins, though you may need extra ice cream to fill them up (which is not such a bad thing, since no one ever said no to more ice cream).
It's also possible to turn this recipe into one large mud pie or cake instead of a dozen smaller ones. To do so, you can use either an 8x8-inch square pan or a 9-inch round one. Instead of using whole Oreos, though, you will need to crush them up in a food processor or by using a rolling pin. Once they've been reduced to crumbs, combine them with five tablespoons of melted butter. Spread the crust over the bottom of the pan and bake it at 350 F for 10 minutes. Be sure to let it cool before adding the ice cream, though, since otherwise you'll have a melted mess.