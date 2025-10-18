These Mini Frozen Oreo Mud Pies Require Only 3 Ingredients

Oreo cookies are the unsung hero of the dessert world, especially when it comes to simple two or three-ingredient or no-bake recipes. With (famously) layers of chocolatey cookie and cream, they do the heavy lifting in a broad array of sweet treats. You can stack them up with sweetened whipped cream to make an icebox cake, and you can make a TikTok-endorsed mug cake by dissolving them in milk and microwaving the mixture. You can also combine them with ice cream for bite-sized ice cream sandwiches, but what recipe developer Kate Shungu loves to do is take a few extra steps (and one extra ingredient) to turn ice cream and Oreos into super-cute mini mud pies.

The original recipe for Mississippi mud pie involved lots of chocolate — often starting with a chocolate cookie crust that's layered with brownies, chocolate pudding, fudge, and whipped cream. Later versions, like the one presented here, leveled things up with the addition of ice cream and coffee flavor. Shungu's recipe simplifies those creamy, crunchy, and chocolatey layers, relying on the magic of Oreos. This recipe is a nostalgic one for Shungu. As she told us, "This is a dessert that I look forward to every year! My mom makes an ice cream mud pie for my dad's birthday each year, and it's one of my favorites. I took her recipe and adapted it, making the dessert into a single-serve sweet treat with just three ingredients. Coffee fans especially will love this one!"