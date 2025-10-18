These Mini Frozen Oreo Mud Pies Require Only 3 Ingredients

By Kate Shungu  and Daily Meal Staff
ice cream cupcake with a chocolate topping Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Oreo cookies are the unsung hero of the dessert world, especially when it comes to simple two or three-ingredient or no-bake recipes. With (famously) layers of chocolatey cookie and cream, they do the heavy lifting in a broad array of sweet treats. You can stack them up with sweetened whipped cream to make an icebox cake, and you can make a TikTok-endorsed mug cake by dissolving them in milk and microwaving the mixture. You can also combine them with ice cream for bite-sized ice cream sandwiches, but what recipe developer Kate Shungu loves to do is take a few extra steps (and one extra ingredient) to turn ice cream and Oreos into super-cute mini mud pies.

The original recipe for Mississippi mud pie involved lots of chocolate — often starting with a chocolate cookie crust that's layered with brownies, chocolate pudding, fudge, and whipped cream. Later versions, like the one presented here, leveled things up with the addition of ice cream and coffee flavor. Shungu's recipe simplifies those creamy, crunchy, and chocolatey layers, relying on the magic of Oreos. This recipe is a nostalgic one for Shungu. As she told us, "This is a dessert that I look forward to every year! My mom makes an ice cream mud pie for my dad's birthday each year, and it's one of my favorites. I took her recipe and adapted it, making the dessert into a single-serve sweet treat with just three ingredients. Coffee fans especially will love this one!"

Collect the ingredients for the mini frozen Oreo mud pies

Oreos, ice cream, and fudge sauce Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Just like the name says, you only need three ingredients to make this dessert. We've already mentioned the Oreos and ice cream, but you'll also need fudge sauce to pull everything together.

Step 1: Prepare a muffin pan

muffin pan with white paper liners Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Place silicone baking cups or paper baking cups into a 12-cup muffin tin.

Step 2: Fill it with Oreos

Oreos in muffin pan cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Place an Oreo into each muffin cup.

Step 3: Add some ice cream

ice cream in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Use an ice cream scoop to scoop 2 tablespoons of ice cream into each cup.

Step 4: Flatten the ice cream

ice cream in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Spread flat with an offset spatula or spoon.

Step 5: Freeze the Oreos and ice cream

ice cream in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Freeze for 1 hour.

Step 6: Chop up the rest of the Oreos

chopped Oreos on a wooden board Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Chop the remaining 12 Oreos into pieces.

Step 7: Warm the fudge sauce if necessary

jar of fudge sauce with spoon Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

If the chocolate sauce does not drizzle at room temperature, place it in the microwave for 30–40 seconds, or until the sauce can be drizzled but is not hot.

Step 8: Spoon some sauce over the ice cream

ice cream and fudge sauce in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of chocolate sauce into each muffin cup, on top of the ice cream.

Step 9: Add some Oreo pieces

ice cream, cookies, and fudge sauce in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Sprinkle with a tablespoon of Oreo pieces per cup.

Step 10: Top with more ice cream

ice cream in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Use an ice cream scoop to scoop 2 tablespoons of ice cream on top of the chocolate sauce and Oreo pieces.

Step 11: Flatten the ice cream

ice cream in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Spread with an offset spatula or spoon.

Step 12: Top with the rest of the Oreos

ice cream and cookie pieces in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Divide the remaining Oreos evenly on top of the ice cream.

Step 13: Freeze the mud pies

ice cream and cookie pieces in muffin cups Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Freeze for 1 hour.

Step 14: Drizzle fudge sauce over the mud pies

ice cream cupcakes with a chocolate topping Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

To serve, remove the cupcake wrapper. Place each mud pie on a plate, and drizzle with chocolate sauce.

Step 15: Serve the mud pies

ice cream cupcake with a chocolate topping and base Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

Serve right away.

What pairs well with these mini mud pies?

3-ingredient Mini Frozen Oreo Mud Pies Recipe

No Ratings
Print

With just 3 simple ingredients you can whip up these fun mini frozen Oreo mud pies, which pack all the creamy sweetness and crunch of the original version.

Prep Time
2.17
hours
Cook Time
0
minutes
servings
12
Pieces
ice cream cupcake with a chocolate topping
Total time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 24 Oreos, divided
  • 1 (11.5 oz) jar chocolate fudge sauce
  • 4 cups coffee ice cream, softened

Directions

  1. Place silicone baking cups or paper baking cups into a 12-cup muffin tin.
  2. Place an Oreo into each muffin cup.
  3. Use an ice cream scoop to scoop 2 tablespoons of ice cream into each cup.
  4. Spread flat with an offset spatula or spoon.
  5. Freeze for 1 hour.
  6. Chop the remaining 12 Oreos into pieces.
  7. If the chocolate sauce does not drizzle at room temperature, place it in the microwave for 30–40 seconds, or until the sauce can be drizzled but is not hot.
  8. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of chocolate sauce into each muffin cup, on top of the ice cream.
  9. Sprinkle with a tablespoon of Oreo pieces per cup.
  10. Use an ice cream scoop to scoop 2 tablespoons of ice cream on top of the chocolate sauce and Oreo pieces.
  11. Spread with an offset spatula or spoon.
  12. Divide the remaining Oreos evenly on top of the ice cream.
  13. Freeze for 1 hour.
  14. To serve, remove the cupcake wrapper. Place each mud pie on a plate, and drizzle with chocolate sauce.
  15. Serve right away.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 298
Total Fat 11.8 g
Saturated Fat 5.4 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 19.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 44.5 g
Dietary Fiber 1.8 g
Total Sugars 28.6 g
Sodium 222.3 mg
Protein 4.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can I change up these mud pies?

ice cream cupcakes with a chocolate topping Kate Shungu/The Daily Meal

As with most simple 3-ingredient recipes, this one is a blank palette for customization. One way to switch things up would be to use a different kind of Oreos (or other sandwich cookies, because Hydrox or a generic brand would work just as well). If you're a fan of the creamy filling, go with Double Stuf, or use Oreo Thins if your muffin cups are shallow. You can even opt for flavored Oreos — java chip, chocolate crème, and toffee crunch would all complement the mud pie flavor. As for the chocolate fudge sauce, you can use chocolate sauce or hot fudge sauce (dark or milk), and you could even make your own chocolate sauce instead of using store-bought. You can replace or supplement the chocolate fudge sauce with caramel sauce (and of course, it's okay to use homemade instead of store-bought). Chopped nuts could also be used as a topping, either in addition to or instead of the crushed Oreos.

You could also go for chocolate ice cream instead of coffee, or do a 50/50 mix. Going beyond the classic mud pie flavor profile is also a possibility if you'd like to experiment with different ice cream flavors and cookies. Strawberry ice cream and golden Oreos would be a good mix, as would peanut butter Oreos with chocolate ice cream or mint Oreos with mint chocolate chip.

Can I make this without a muffin tin?

A muffin pan is a convenient option for making individual mud pies. You could also use ramekins, though you may need extra ice cream to fill them up (which is not such a bad thing, since no one ever said no to more ice cream).

It's also possible to turn this recipe into one large mud pie or cake instead of a dozen smaller ones. To do so, you can use either an 8x8-inch square pan or a 9-inch round one. Instead of using whole Oreos, though, you will need to crush them up in a food processor or by using a rolling pin. Once they've been reduced to crumbs, combine them with five tablespoons of melted butter. Spread the crust over the bottom of the pan and bake it at 350 F for 10 minutes. Be sure to let it cool before adding the ice cream, though, since otherwise you'll have a melted mess.

Read More Recipes

Recommended