Maple-Glazed Air Fryer Apple Fritter Recipe

While fritters are traditionally made with fried batter, frying can be a messy and even somewhat dangerous process. For this reason, many fried foods have been adapted for the air fryer, and here, recipe developer Deniz Vergara gives apple fritters just that convenient treatment. As she tells us, these fritters aren't exactly like their oilier counterparts, as their texture is "a cross between a pancake and a cake donut," made with a batter that's "not too runny and not too thick." If your air fryer has a basket and you're wondering how you'd keep the batter from dripping through, Vergara says a sheet of parchment paper on the bottom should easily prevent this problem.

"This recipe for air fryer apple fritters takes minutes to make," Vergara tells us. "They taste like cake on the inside, but they're crispy and golden on the outside." As a final touch, she complements the fruity flavor of these easy fritters with a maple-flavored glaze.