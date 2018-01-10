healthy dinner
istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Healthy Kitchen
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  3. Healthy Kitchen

25 Meal Ideas for When You Just Can’t Eat Another Salad

By
Editor
Never succumb to the limp, disappointing feel of lettuce again

Maybe you’re trying to ramp up your downtrodden New Year’s resolutions. Or maybe you’ve just chowed down on one too many Big Macs and are trying to revamp your diet. No matter the reason for your new health-focused intentions, eating healthy is easier said than done.

related stories

Click here for the 25 Meal Ideas for When You Just Can’t Eat Another Salad slideshow.

People’s immediate default is always to start eating salad. You’re out to lunch. What do you order? Salad. You’re grabbing pizza. What do you ask for? Salad.

Salad, salad, salad. Ugh. You were almost happy when health officials started warning against romaine because of an E. coli contamination — anything so long as it means you can stop eating lettuce.

If you can’t stomach the idea of another leaf of kale crunching unsatisfyingly between your teeth, it’s time to switch it up a bit. News flash: There are healthy meals out there that aren’t salad. With these recipes, you can give America’s favorite diet food a break and bring some light back into your life — without sacrificing your vegetables. Get all the vegetable servings you need with these 25 unique meal ideas.

Click for slideshow
25 Meal Ideas for When You Just Can’t Eat Another Salad (Gallery)
Related Links
Instant Pot for Beginners: 20 Essential RecipesMen Who Eat More Vegetables Smell Better25 Healthy Smoothie Recipes That Taste Like Dessert
Tags
vegetables
healthy dinner
healthy eating
healthy
recipes
meal ideas
nutrition
salad
lunch