We take food very seriously at The Daily Meal. Therefore, we believe that in choosing your higher education, food is an important factor to consider. Every year since 2012, we’ve ranked the top colleges for food in America. (In case you missed it, here are our lists from 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.) This year is no different, so we’ve run yet another survey in order to bring you the top 75 colleges for food in 2017.

Click here for the 75 Best Colleges for Food in America for 2017.

As in years past, we considered more than 2,000 American colleges and narrowed the list down to 75 finalists based on the following criteria:

Accessibility and service

The college accommodates all dietary preferences, has a variety of options for students to choose from, and makes sure that the dining options are conveniently located near students’ dorms. Dining program has on-campus eateries that are open late at night, and meal plans let students purchase off-campus food.

Nutrition and sustainability

The college makes consistent efforts to ensure that its food is well-balanced as well as tasty, and is healthy not just for the students, but for the environment as well.

Education and events

The college offers nutrition and culinary education to every student on campus and holds food-centered events to foster community and break the monotony of the dining experience.



Surrounding area

Students have access to exciting and plentiful food options in the area surrounding the college and can access it easily. We compiled information from Yelp to grade colleges on the quality and accessibility of all the food around each campus within a five-mile radius.

The “X” factor

These are the little extras that made our jaws drop and proved that these colleges really go above and beyond to get genuinely good food to their students.

We won’t spoil the results, but it’s worth pointing out that schools of all types, all sizes, and in all corners of the country comprise the 75 finalists. And if you graduated more than a decade ago, we should probably warn you: These dining facilities are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. A greater attention to feedback, advances in technology, an emphasis on healthy options, and environmental awareness have all taken a front-row seat at campuses across the country, so prospective college students and their parents have a lot to be excited for in the coming years.

Here’s what’s on the menu at the 75 Best Colleges for Food in America for 2017.