Why You Can’t Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

It happens to most people: As January drones on, the once-fierce motivation to stick to that New Year’s resolution has started to dwindle. Come February, most people have quit; the people who haven’t quit are clinging to their intentions by their last thread, holding on for dear life.

It’s incredibly frustrating and can cook up all kinds of guilt, self-loathing, and regret. If I wasn’t so lazy, I’d have stuck with it this time around. If only I had more willpower… Sitting with that dissatisfaction is more than uncomfortable. It’s definitely not the triumphant way you imagined your year starting when you made your resolution in the first place.

But in reality, sticking to a New Year’s resolution has little to do with laziness or will power at all. Most people make a fatal error in creating their resolutions from the get go, but then later blame themselves for their inability to keep up with their intentions. We consulted numerous sources to get to the bottom of what’s really going on when you call it quits. If you made a resolution this January, here are 15 reasons you’re probably struggling so much to stick to it.