Simmered Kale with Bacon and White Beans Recipe

Kale is one of those vegetables that gets a bad rap. Many people claim it’s bitter and hard to cook, but give kale a chance. While it’s a bit more toothsome than many of its leafy green counterparts, kale has a great spinach-like flavor. Kale is also a vitamin powerhouse packed with Vitamins K, A, and C as well as loads of fiber. Kale may even lend a hand in lowering cholesterol and preventing some cancers. When shopping for kale, look for smaller, dark green bunches that are firm to the touch.
If you don’t eat bacon, add two tablespoons of olive oil in its stead and salt to taste. This recipe also works very well with Swiss chard, turnip greens, and other hardier leafy vegetables. Serve as a wintry side or even as a meal on its own with a piece of crusty bread.
In a large pot, cook the bacon over a medium-high heat until much of the fat is rendered, but before it gets crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels. Carefully pour off the fat and add the kale. Toss with tongs until the kale is wilted. Add the chicken or vegetable stock and simmer for 1-2 minutes. Then add the beans, turn down the heat, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes.