Mixed Vegetable Shakshuka

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Combine the zucchini, onion, bell pepper, and garlic on a half-sized baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil, and toss to coat. Bake at 375°F until the vegetables are tender and beginning to brown, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring after 15 minutes.

Combine the tomatoes, tomato paste, paprika, cumin, red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper in a large microwave-safe bowl; stir to combine. Microwave at high until hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the tomato mixture over the roasted vegetables; stir to combine. Return to the oven, and roast until the mixture thickens and the tomato liquid is somewhat evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes.

Using the back of a spoon, make 6 evenly spaced wells in the vegetable mixture. Break 1 egg into each well; sprinkle the eggs with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Return to the oven, and bake until the eggs reach the desired degree of doneness, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with the parsley.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)