Mixed Vegetable Shakshuka
Sneak extra vegetables into this delicious breakfast dish
Oct 26, 2017 | 3:07 pm
Adding zucchini to traditional shakshuka makes this vegetarian supper super filling. For a tasty twist, serve each portion over a big slice of bread to let the tomato and egg liquid soak into it. You can also save any leftover sauce to top scrambled eggs or toss with pasta. — One Sheet Eats.

4
Servings
206
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Prep pointer: Smaller 15-ounce cans of fire-roasted diced tomatoes are more common, so use 2 of them if you cannot find the large can.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups chopped zucchini (from 3 medium zucchini)
  • 1 Cup yellow onion (from 1 medium onion)
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 large garlic cloves)
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3/4 Teaspoons table salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Combine the zucchini, onion, bell pepper, and garlic on a half-sized baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil, and toss to coat. Bake at 375°F until the vegetables are tender and beginning to brown, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring after 15 minutes.

Combine the tomatoes, tomato paste, paprika, cumin, red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper in a large microwave-safe bowl; stir to combine. Microwave at high until hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the tomato mixture over the roasted vegetables; stir to combine. Return to the oven, and roast until the mixture thickens and the tomato liquid is somewhat evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes.

Using the back of a spoon, make 6 evenly spaced wells in the vegetable mixture. Break 1 egg into each well; sprinkle the eggs with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Return to the oven, and bake until the eggs reach the desired degree of doneness, 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with the parsley.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
10g
42%
Cholesterol
12mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
16g
12%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
95µg
14%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
22mg
29%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
210µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
110mg
11%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
57µg
14%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
34mg
11%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
110mg
16%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
778mg
52%
Water
144g
5%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
