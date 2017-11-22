toast
istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating
  1. Home
  2. Healthy Eating

The Biggest Health Trends of 2017

By
Editor
Find out what everyone was talking about in wellness this year

2017 was a big year for wellness. The truth about carbs was revealed, people got creative in their low-sugar kitchens, and everyone stopped trying to limit their fats (though maybe that last one has gone a little too far).

more trends

Click here for The Biggest Health Trends of 2017 slideshow.

Instagram is transforming the food scene, and more than ever you can track the progress of wellness conversations on a simple social media app. Whenever a new diet trend arises, there’s a hashtag. Whenever a new café pops up with an innovative use for avocados, Instagram is already on it. The new Instagram story function has allowed bloggers and influencers to detail their daily practices and rituals to devout followers, teaching people how to make their own collagen waffles and protein oats.

Through this platform, alongside many others, we’ve assessed which trends were really popping this year. Health and fitness are changing all the time — it can be tough to keep up. But now that 2017 has very nearly run its course, we can identify the biggest health trends of this year.

Click for slideshow
The Biggest Health Trends of 2017 Slideshow
Related Links
The Most Inspiring Food Stories of 2017 Slideshow10 Biggest Celebrity Food Stories of 2017The Best and Worst Entertaining Trends of 2017
Tags
health trends
trends
diets
healthy eating
wellness
fitness
Instagram
best of 2017
2017