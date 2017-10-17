Apple Butter BBQ Jackfruit “Pulled Pork” Sandwiches

More than any other recipe, this one really can fool any meat eater

“Jackfruit can be ordered from the Internet, but I was determined to find it in Louisville. I looked at health food stores and specialty markets in my neighborhood with no luck. I was excited when I stumbled upon some at a large national grocery store in my mom’s neighborhood. It was in syrup, but I didn’t realize that this was not what I wanted for this dish. I went straight home and made some of the most sickeningly sweet ‘pulled pork’ you have ever had. I tried to eat it, but threw my sandwich away after two bites. Life is too short to waste a meal on something terrible. Darrick hates to waste food and so he forced down the entire sandwich. However, the next day he suggested we ‘share it’ with the neighborhood squirrels.

I finally procured jackfruit in brine from an Indian grocery store next to our favorite Indian restaurant. We bought twenty cans, and so began the long journey of making vegan pulled pork. It took eleven attempts, but I finally perfected the recipe. The secret is baking the jackfruit with the slightly sweet BBQ sauce. The flavor deepens and caramelizes in the oven and the jackfruit takes on a slightly chewy texture.”

— Damaris Phillips

This recipe is courtesy of Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy.