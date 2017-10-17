Pumpkin Sage 'Alfredo' Sauce with Kale Pesto

Toss pumpkin & cinnamon in 2 tsp of olive oil. Roast at 350°F for 20 minutes or until tender.

Sweat onions and chili flakes in remaining olive oil using a small sauce pan. Once onions are translucent add garlic and cook for 10 seconds. Add squash and cook for 5 minutes on a low flame.

Deglaze with white wine and add stock and sage. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Puree using stick blender or food processor. Reheat and season with salt and pepper.

Yields 2 cups.