The Best Food and Drink in Georgia

We know the first food item that might pop in to your mind for Georgia: peaches. But there’s more to the Empire State of the South than those stone fruits. Although many of the top picks are in the capital, don’t overlook Savannah as a foodie destination. The heart of the Coastal Empire is giving Atlanta a culinary run for its money. Find out the details in our first-annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

Southern food has come into its own over the last decade. Fried chicken and barbecue has spread far beyond their roots to across the country. Trying to pick a single restaurant from the state to represent these crowded categories was quite a challenge. Hopefully you’ll see your favorite here or at least the start of a very good debate.

