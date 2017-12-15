How do you even begin to discuss the infinitely vast universe of food and drink that’s available across the 50 states? From the Florida Keys to the farthest reaches of Alaska, the culinary offerings you’ll find on a cross-country tour are as diverse as the states themselves. To celebrate the vast and varied smorgasbord of restaurants, bars, and breweries you’ll find from sea to shining sea, we’re proud to present our first-ever roundup of the best food and drink in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.

Since The Daily Meal's inception, we've been committed to methodically seeking out the very best culinary offerings in America and presenting them to you in well-researched, easily navigable slideshows. These rankings have ranged in scale from annual lists of 50 restaurants or more — highlighting steakhouses, burgers, pizzas, expensive restaurants, casual restaurants, food trucks, tacos, fried chicken, hot dogs, cupcakes, burritos, bars, craft breweries, French fries, Italian restaurants — to more niche rankings that run the gamut from spaghetti and meatballs to lobster rolls. We've also tracked down the best doughnuts, dive bars, pasta dishes, and grocery stores — basically, we've ranked just about everything related to food or drink around the country.

But never before have we compiled all of the lists and rankings we’ve assembled in the past year into 51 individual slideshows, one for each state as well as Washington, D.C. As you click through the following overarching slideshow, you can follow links in each slide to a thorough compilation of the best food and drink in that particular state. There’s no shortage of amazing things to eat and drink in the U.S.A., and we’re pleased to present our first-ever complete guide to the best food and drink in every state.