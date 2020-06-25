June 25, 2020 | 11:23am
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best
These crab cakes are the perfect way to make dinner for two extra special. Top the dish with homemade sriracha ginger mayo.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
For the sriracha ginger mayo
- 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
- 1 Teaspoon sriracha hot chili sauce
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
For the crab cakes
- 1/4 Cup Land O Lakes® Butter
- 1 Eggland's Best Egg (large), beaten
- 1/4 Cup crushed buttery round crackers
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped green onion
- 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
- Pinch of ground red pepper (cayenne)
- 6-8 Ounces lump crab meat, drained
- Sliced green onions, as desired
Directions
For the sriracha ginger mayo
Combine all Sriracha Ginger Mayo ingredients in small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the crab cakes
Combine 1 tablespoon melted butter, egg, crackers, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, ginger, and ground red pepper in bowl.
Gently stir in crab meat.
Form mixture into 4 even patties, about 3 inches in diameter.
Melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.
Add crab cakes; cook 3 minutes per side or until deep golden brown.
Serve immediately with Sriracha Ginger Mayo and garnish with sliced green onion as desired.