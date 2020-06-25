  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Crab Cakes

June 25, 2020 | 11:23am
The ideal dinner for two
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best

These crab cakes are the perfect way to make dinner for two extra special. Top the dish with homemade sriracha ginger mayo. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best 

Ready in
27 m
15 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
2
Servings

Ingredients

For the sriracha ginger mayo

  • 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
  • 1 Teaspoon sriracha hot chili sauce
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt

For the crab cakes

  • 1/4 Cup Land O Lakes® Butter
  • 1 Eggland's Best Egg (large), beaten
  • 1/4 Cup crushed buttery round crackers
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped green onion
  • 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
  • Pinch of ground red pepper (cayenne)
  • 6-8 Ounces lump crab meat, drained
  • Sliced green onions, as desired

Directions

For the sriracha ginger mayo

Combine all Sriracha Ginger Mayo ingredients in small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the crab cakes

Combine 1 tablespoon melted butter, egg, crackers, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, ginger, and ground red pepper in bowl.

Gently stir in crab meat.

Form mixture into 4 even patties, about 3 inches in diameter.

Melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.

Add crab cakes; cook 3 minutes per side or until deep golden brown.

Serve immediately with Sriracha Ginger Mayo and garnish with sliced green onion as desired.

