Combine 1 tablespoon melted butter, egg, crackers, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, ginger, and ground red pepper in bowl.

Gently stir in crab meat.

Form mixture into 4 even patties, about 3 inches in diameter.

Melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.

Add crab cakes; cook 3 minutes per side or until deep golden brown.

Serve immediately with Sriracha Ginger Mayo and garnish with sliced green onion as desired.