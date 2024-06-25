A Chef Reveals Why Salads Always Taste Better At A Restaurant Vs At Home

Many of us struggle to consume the recommended amount of five portions of fruits and vegetables every day. One way to get more of these necessary foods is in the form of a salad, with virtually endless recipes to use, that can accommodate people with vastly different tastes. And, while many of these can easily be prepared at home, salad often seems to taste better when eaten at a restaurant.

Even when you follow all the advice, there are a number of basic mistakes to avoid making when assembling salads. Even if you try using tricks to enhance it, your homemade salad may taste subpar compared with those you've eaten at a restaurant. Believe it or not, there are a few simple reasons for this that may be instructive in helping you build a better salad. Some have everything to do with the unique skills and equipment restaurants are furnished with, that give them more flexibility to be creative and innovative. As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience, I have some insight into the why's and how's of restaurant salad assembly that I'll share with you here.