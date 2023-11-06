The Perfect Salad Dressing To Greens Ratio For A Balanced Bite

Dressing a salad can be a balancing act. Add too much dressing, and your greens will be drowning; add too little, and they'll be dry and flavorless. Figuring out exactly how much to drizzle on and avoiding a major salad dressing mistake is a guessing game that sometimes ends in failure either way. But there's actually an easy way to figure out how much dressing to put on a salad, no matter what size it is, and it comes in the form of a simple ratio.

For the perfect amount of flavor and moisture without overwhelming your salad, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite dressing for every 4 cups of salad greens. Whether you're using arugula, spinach, romaine, a mix, or any other variety of greens, this ratio can be used to estimate how much dressing you'll need for a perfectly coated and flavored salad. Scale up or down based on how many cups of greens you've put in the bowl.