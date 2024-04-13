The Differences Between Iceberg Vs Romaine Lettuce

It's amazing how many different types of lettuce there are. Just walk down any produce aisle, and you'll be spoiled by all of the choices. However, two of the most popular kinds are iceberg and romaine lettuce. And while they both often appear in salads, these two vary in texture, color, and nutritional value.

The reason the two are so different can be attributed to the fact that iceberg and romaine come from two different varieties of lettuce. Iceberg is a member of the crisphead family of lettuce (of the variety capitata), while romaine is of the longifola variety. Put the two lettuces next to each other and their different sizes and structures make that difference abundantly clear. Beyond their looks, these two lettuce have their own distinct physical properties and flavor profiles. There's a reason why romaine is the star of a Caesar salad and iceberg is the go-to ingredient for a wedge salad.