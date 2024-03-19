The Salad Spinner Mistake To Avoid For Perfectly Washed Greens

Google "how to use a salad spinner" and chances are you'll get a lot of conflicting information. Some say to rinse the lettuce separately in the sink before placing the leaves in the basket for spinning. Others say to use the basket in the sink like a colander and rinse the leaves before putting the basket back in the spinner. The best way to wash lettuce, however, is to soak it for a few minutes in a bowl of cold water. Fully immersing the leaves in water allows gravity to pull dirt off of every little nook and cranny in your lettuce leaves, which is impossible to do by rinsing it under the faucet. You don't need to reach for a separate bowl, either; the spinner bowl was made for this job.

When you're ready to wash some lettuce, cut up the leaves and toss them into the basket inside the spinner. Now, fill the whole thing with cold water so that the leaves are floating; it's important to make sure that there's space between the bottom of the bowl and the floating leaves so that the dirt separates from the lettuce. Now, agitate the leaves a little bit to get any dirt or sediment to come off of the leaves, and let everything soak for a minute or two.