Brighten Up Any Store-Bought Salad Dressing With A Splash Of Vinegar

Store-bought dressings are a convenient item to have in the pantry for adding flavor to your homemade salads. Not everyone has the wherewithal to whisk them up entirely from scratch, especially if only a small amount is needed. That said, some store-bought salad dressing can fall a little flat, requiring you to make tweaks at home. Acidic ingredients are a great way to perk up any recipe, and what better acid to employ in this case than a splash of vinegar?

A lot of popular store-bought salad dressings have a pop of tang in their recipes, whether it's buttermilk in ranch dressing, citrus juice in green goddess and tahini-based dressings, or vinegar in so many others. However, this tanginess tends to be muted in commercial salad dressing brands, perhaps in order to cater to the broadest customer base. There's nothing wrong with ransacking your pantry in the service of elevating store-bought items to match your preferred tastes. So, if you're underwhelmed by what you grabbed off the shelf, turn to your vinegar collection for assistance.