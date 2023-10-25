The Most Overlooked, Yet Obvious, Tip For A Balanced Salad

Salads often get a bad rap, but they're a great way to enjoy a light meal that doesn't weigh you down for the rest of the day, especially during the summer, and if you know what you're doing, they taste great, too. The best part is you can construct them well ahead of time; just add dressing and you're good to go. Salads are so versatile; you can add whatever ingredients you want to get whatever flavor profile you desire.

Only, maybe it shouldn't quite be "whatever ingredients you want." There are a lot of mistakes people can make when making a salad, but the biggest one might be this: At a certain point, you really need to stop adding ingredients to the bowl. There are only so many different flavors a salad can contain before it inevitably becomes a dangerously unbalanced mess. The key with salads, as with so many things in the culinary world, is that you want flavors that work in harmony. When you add too many ingredients, you're setting up a war for your taste buds.