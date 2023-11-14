Give Your Next Kale Salad Some Extra Love And Heat Up Your Dressing

Kale salad has developed somewhat of a cult following for its robust, earthy flavors and versatility. For instance, you can easily throw it in a salad or blend it in a smoothie. Packed with an abundance of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, kale also serves as a nutritional powerhouse. However, its texture can present a culinary challenge thanks to its naturally tough and fibrous leaves. The dense and sturdy nature of raw kale leaves can create a chewy and challenging eating experience.

Luckily, various tenderizing methods have emerged, aiming to soften the kale leaves and enhance their palatability, but there's one tip kale enthusiasts may overlook. Heat your salad dressing.

When tossed with the kale and left to sit, the heat from a warm dressing will slightly wilt and soften the greens, making for a perfectly tasty salad. You may want to skip this tip if you wish to use a creamy dressing like Caesar, ranch, or blue cheese, as the heat can cause it to separate. However, an oil and vinegar-based dressing would work nicely.