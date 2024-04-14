Why Romaine Is The Absolute Best Type Of Lettuce For Charring

As the temperature rises, so does the desire to enjoy dinner al fresco. Breaking out the grill is an inevitable sign of delicious summer meals ahead, but while you're at it grilling burgers, meats, and corn on the cob, don't count out charring lettuce as well. While crisp, crunchy lettuce is essential for a fresh salad, the deep undertones of flavor from charring the salad greens are not to be underestimated and can take your grilled meals to new heights.

However, when it comes to charring lettuce on the grill or under the broiler, not just any bunch will do. You know romaine lettuce as the crunchy and refreshing lettuce famously used for Caesar salads, but it's also the best choice when it comes to grilling or broiling your greens. That's because Romaine lettuce is sturdy enough to take on the heat.

Other types of lettuce will wither away when grilled or broiled, but crispy, hearty romaine leaves will gently wilt and sweeten while the base stays intact, so the char can lend an earthy, smoky flavor. Whether romaine is a food you didn't know you could grill, or you're not entirely sold on the idea of cooked lettuce, serve charred romaine appropriately, and you'll have a deliciously simple yet complexly savory bite for your next cookout.