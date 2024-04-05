Why An Expert Says Chilling Your Ingredients Can Make Or Break A Salad

Sometimes, the difference between a standout restaurant dish and its less stellar home-cooked counterpart is a matter of ingredients. Other times, it has to do with preparation. If you've ever wondered what magic must have occurred to make a restaurant's crisp chopped salad so fresh and flavorful, the answer often lies in the latter category.

That's certainly true of the salad lineup at As You Are, a restaurant, bar, and bakery that serves up "soulful modern American fare" inside Brooklyn's Ace Hotel. According to its Chef-Partner, Camille Becerra, a good salad is all about temperature. For one, Becerra shared with Daily Meal, "When you make a salad at a restaurant, there's a better understanding of the importance of a chilled plate."

You may have already known that a cold bowl is the secret to a tastier salad. Beyond the temperature of her tableware, Becerra's cool tip for a great salad is to stick the chilled greens and dressing — stored separately — in the freezer for two minutes right before tossing and serving.