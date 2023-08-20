Plastic Bags Are Actually The Key To Keeping Salad Greens Fresh

Soggy salad greens ... we've all been there. So how do we deal with this problem and keep salads as fresh as possible, for as long as possible? Obviously, you should refrigerate them, but there's another issue you're fighting, in addition to temperature. The true enemy is the thing all living organisms need to survive: oxygen. Too much of it kicks the cycle of decay and rebirth into high gear. The solution, thus, makes perfect sense: sealing greens in airtight plastic bags.

Though food is usually pretty gross when it goes bad, it's hard to think of a single item (other than maybe squishy onions) as disgusting as what happens to lettuce and other greens when they're past their prime. The leaves get a combination of soggy and slimy that would make a horror movie director blanche. They're basically the evil version of cooked spinach and can put you off it forever.