20 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Making Salad

Many people enjoy eating salads — whether they're served on the side of a meal or as a main course. Eating salads makes it easier to work more servings of healthy vegetables into your day. You may view a salad as a pretty basic food item. One so simple that certainly, no one could make any mistakes when preparing it. However, this is not actually the case.

There are several mistakes that people may make with preparing a salad. Who knows, you could be guilty of some of these mistakes and may just not realize it yet. For example, did you know that there is such a thing as too many croutons? Would you have guessed that it matters when you add the salad dressing? Does it surprise you to hear that the way a salad is presented on a plate can have an impact on whether someone will enjoy it or not?

If you want your salads to turn out fresh, healthy, and delicious, don't go anywhere. We're going to explore some of the many mistakes that people may make when preparing a salad. What mistakes have you inadvertently been making?