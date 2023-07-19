Hands Are All You Need To Toss Up The Perfect Salad

If you like to eat healthy, salads may be a big part of your weekly rotation. Even if you stick to bagged pre-washed greens, eventually you're probably going to have to whip out a kitchen tool or two to make your salad. You'll want a knife to slice tomatoes and chop onions, and a salad spinner to ensure your greens are thoroughly dried. However, when it comes to combining all the ingredients with the dressing, there's only one tool that truly excels: your hands.

While most people will use two spoons or tongs to coat the ingredients of a salad with dressing, there are a few drawbacks. Using tongs to toss those lovingly sourced and sliced ingredients will only damage them, says Chef Daniel Patterson of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Coi in San Francisco. "Tongs are a really brutal way of handling food," he said in an interview with The Splendid Table. "They're not sensitive to the food, they're kind of rough around the edges and they tend to tear things."