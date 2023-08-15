Massage Tough Greens For Better Salads

If you're making or ordering a salad, you're most likely going to be dealing with a base of lettuce: romaine, iceberg, butter, or whatever variety floats your boat. Maybe you're getting fancy and having a spinach salad. Maybe you're even stretching to the exotic and adding — gasp! — arugula to the mix. But you can use all sorts of greens in salads, including tougher ones such as white cabbage, kale, or Swiss chard.

Sure, tougher greens like kale are more nutritious than iceberg lettuce, but they're hard to chew, and you may not want to do that. Luckily, there's an important trick to know about their preparation that will really help that problem, meaning you can have a salad green that's more than just a vehicle for ranch dressing without having to dislocate your jaw to eat it. The answer is simple: give the salad a little massage first. Seriously.