Why Texture Is So Important For Restaurant-Quality Salads, According To A Chef

There are, unfortunately, a lot of sad salads in the world. Your instinct for making a salad at home may include piling leafy greens into a bowl with a chopped veggie or two and, if you're lucky, maybe a handful of croutons on top. Then, lather on the bottled salad dressing to sort of cover up the mess of vegetables. That's no way to enjoy eating your fresh greens! But when done right, a salad can be an exhilarating adventure for the palette.

Often, restaurant salads prepared by professional chefs contain unique ingredients or a delicate balance that you can't seem to recreate at home. And Camille Becerra, chef-partner at As You Are restaurant at the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn, NY, sure knows how to do a salad right. "What I prefer is that all ingredients have different textural qualities so I don't get palate exhaustion, meaning when each bite is the same bite after bite," Becerra shared with Daily Meal. Apply this logic to your own salad-making: Cover all your textural bases by incorporating ingredients that contrast each other.