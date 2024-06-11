16 Chef-Approved Ways To Upgrade Homemade Salad Dressing

Salads are an easy and delicious way to eat more vegetables. And adding dressing to your salad can help elevate your greens into something magical, with just a few simple ingredients emulsified to creamy perfection. While you can purchase salad dressings from the grocery store, many of these are loaded with unidentifiable ingredients that may be unhealthy and lacking in flavor. The better route to go is to make your own homemade salad dressing. And, once you have the basics mastered, you will want to discover the ways you can transform everyday salad dressing into something truly special.

In my nearly 18 years as a professional chef, I always made my own salad dressing. From blue cheese to green goddess, every dressing that touched a leaf of lettuce in my kitchen was adorned with homemade ingredients designed to showcase those greens. In this story, I'm divulging my chef-approved trade secrets regarding ways to upgrade your next batch of homemade salad dressing and turn the salad into the highlight of your meal.