The Reason You Should Soak Your Crunchy Veggies For Salad Prep

It doesn't take long for a shopping basket full of fresh lettuce and plump peppers to start looking a little tired at home. This is because vegetables start to lose moisture once they're picked. You can keep them fresher longer by using your crisper drawers in the refrigerator, but even then after four or five days your fresh produce will oxidize and lose a lot of moisture. A little cold water can bring quite a few flabby pieces back to life, however. You just need to follow a few simple steps.

To get your salad supplies in shape, the first step is to inspect all your produce to see if anything needs trimming. Cut away anything that is showing obvious signs of rot, or anything that is dry to the point of being brown and crispy. Now, trim the root ends of greens, celery, fennel, and other similar veggies about a ¼ of an inch. Peel any root vegetables like carrots, radishes, and parsnips.

Next, plunge your vegetables into a bowl of ice water and let it sit until everything perks up. For lettuce and herbs, 15 to 30 minutes should be enough. Give denser items like carrots and beets an hour. You can treat anything with a stalk like you would a bunch of flowers and submerge just the ends.