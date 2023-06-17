A Crispy Pita Bowl Is The Genius Trick For A More Delicious Salad
In the world of cuisine, some of the most memorable dishes combine exceptional taste with creative presentation. Such is the case with the crispy pita bowl, a Mediterranean-inspired recipe that's equal parts delicious and innovative.
Imagine a hearty serving of salad consisting of fresh greens, ripe tomatoes, and drizzles of zesty dressing all nestled inside a large, crispy pita. By toasting a large pita and then carefully molding it into a bowl shape, you can create a unique presentation and add a delightful crunch to your salad. It's a dish that's perfect for a light lunch or an alternative to your standard salad bowl — an elevated, toasted gyro of sorts. And the best part? You can eat the bowl along with the salad as you go, making for a zero-waste, satisfying lunch or dinner with the perfect balance of texture and flavor.
With its roots in the Mediterranean diet, this recipe is jam-packed with nutrients and flavors that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. And it's customizable, too. You can switch up the salad ingredients to suit your preferences and experiment with different dressings to create the perfect flavor profile. Talk about transforming a basic salad into something much more exciting.
How to make a crispy pita bowl
To create the bowl base, warm the pita bread circles in the microwave for about 15 to 30 seconds to make them more moldable. Spray a thin layer of non-stick cooking spray on the sides of each pita, then gently press them into oven-safe bowls before baking them for about 20 minutes or until they're crispy and golden.
Once you have the bowl, fill it with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, tangy feta cheese, briny olives, and all your favorite Mediterranean ingredients. Want to add a protein? Try a Mediterranean grilled chicken and round it out with rice.
You can get as creative as you want. Suzy Karadsheh, author of "The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You'll Make on Repeat," suggests that however you make your Mediterranean salad to go inside your bowl, go heavy on the herbs. "A lot of people use fresh herbs just as a garnish, for a pop of color right before serving," Karadsheh said in an interview with CNN. "That's not how we use herbs in Mediterranean cooking. We think in terms of cups and handfuls, not sprinkles."
Squeeze some lemon juice on top, or add a splash of vinegar to the veggies and your chosen protein. Karadsheh says both can help with "rounding out the flavors and giving it a tad of brightness."
Getting creative with crispy pita bowls
While a Greek salad tossed inside your pita bowl works well as an appetizer or light meal, you may want to add additional flavors and ingredients if you've got a bigger appetite. The beauty of these bowls is that you can build them out, and get creative to make them more hearty and filling.
Think the Mediterranean version of a Mexican tostada salad with warm, belly-filling ingredients. Try adding tender chicken roasted with juicy tomatoes, red onions, and a blend of Mediterranean flavors like oregano, garlic, and rosemary. Layer some rice and lettuce in your pita bowl, then top with this rich, aromatic chicken.
Another delicious option is a hearty Mediterranean vegetable shakshuka. This classic dish features sunny-side-up eggs simmered in a vegetable sauce made with tomatoes, onions, eggplant, and a blend of Middle Eastern spices like cumin and paprika. The result is a rich, savory, and satisfying meal. Make it in a skillet before pouring it over rice in your crispy pita bowl, then top with sunny-side-up eggs.
Looking to pair your pita bowl with some wine? Highly acidic, crisp white wines pair well with the zesty and often herbaceous flavors of Mediterranean cuisine. A dry German Riesling pairs well with tahini, while a citrusy Assyrtiko from Santorini or a Sauvignon Blanc are perfect wines for the acidic flavors in a Greek salad.