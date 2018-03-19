50 Perfect Ways to Cook Potatoes
50 Perfect Ways to Cook Potatoes

Potatoes are delicious any way you cook them!

Baked, boiled, fried, mashed, in any way, shape or form, potatoes are delicious. These starchy tubers, native to the Andes, can be divided into two categories — starchy or waxy — each of which lends itself particularly well to particular culinary uses. Want light and fluffy mashed potatoes, a particularly good baked potato, or an excellent French fry? Use a floury potato. Looking to make a perfect potato salad, a great gratin or fabulous roast potatoes? Go for waxy potatoes instead.

For the 50 Perfect Ways to Cook Potatoes gallery, click here.

There are so many great potato recipes to choose from, but where on earth does one start? Lucky for you, dear readers, The Daily Meal has done the heavy lifting, scoured through the many, many potato recipes on our site, and selected a wonderful array of recipes to choose from. Hassleback potatoes, mashed, fried, hash browns, casseroles and more, if you are looking for a variety of ways to cook potatoes, this is the list for you! Don’t wait a second longer, read on to discover 50 perfect ways to cook potatoes!

50 Perfect Ways to Cook Potatoes Gallery
