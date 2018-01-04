Barbecue Potatoes

These no-fuss, sweet and smoky potatoes are guaranteed to satisfy all hungry appetites.
Toss potatoes with oil in large bowl. Add seasoning; toss to coat evenly.
Place potatoes and onions on large wide sheet of heavy-duty foil. Bring up foil sides; double-fold top and ends to tightly seal packet.
Grill over medium-high heat 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are tender, turning packet over halfway through cook time.