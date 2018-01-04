  1. Home
Barbecue Potatoes
Jan 4, 2018 | 5:36 pm
By
Staff Writer
Barbecue Potatoes Recipe
McCormick

These no-fuss, sweet and smoky potatoes are guaranteed to satisfy all hungry appetites.

8
Servings
7
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 Tablespoons barbecue seasoning
  • 1 large onion, cut into thin wedges

Directions

Toss potatoes with oil in large bowl. Add seasoning; toss to coat evenly.

Place potatoes and onions on large wide sheet of heavy-duty foil. Bring up foil sides; double-fold top and ends to tightly seal packet.

Grill over medium-high heat 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are tender, turning packet over halfway through cook time.

Nutritional Facts

Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Protein
1g
2%
Calcium, Ca
2mg
0%
Magnesium, Mg
1mg
0%
Phosphorus, P
5mg
1%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
51mg
3%
Water
2g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

Barbecue Shopping Tip

To add lots of flavor without a whole lot of fuss, try purchasing some steak seasoning.

Barbecue Cooking Tip

If you're cooking something that's been marinated, make sure to pat the item dry before it hits the grill. Any sugar in the marinade will burn.