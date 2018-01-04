Chew Nibble Nosh ‘Scalloped Potatoes’

Make sure that the rack in your oven is in the middle position and preheat your oven to 425 degrees F.

Melt the butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and just starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the minced garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper and cook until fragrant, about 30 more seconds.

Add the potatoes, broth, cream, and bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and let simmer until the potatoes are just tender (when you can insert a knife in easily and remove it just as easily, they're done), about 10 minutes. Discard the bay leaves.

Transfer the potato mixture to a 1½ baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with the Cheddar cheese. Bake until the cream is bubbling around the edges and the cheese on top is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!