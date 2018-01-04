  1. Home
Chew Nibble Nosh 'Scalloped Potatoes'
This is the perfect one-dish meal: You can easily layer ham in with the potatoes for a simple but hearty dinner
Jan 4, 2018 | 5:30 pm
By
Contributor
scalloped potatoes

Chew Nibble Nosh

This is the perfect one-dish meal: You can easily layer ham in with the potatoes for a simple but hearty dinner.

6
Servings
265
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 1/2 Pounds russet potatoes, peeled and sliced ⅛ inch thick
  • 1 Cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 Cup heavy cream
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 Cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions

Make sure that the rack in your oven is in the middle position and preheat your oven to 425 degrees F.

Melt the butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and just starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the minced garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper and cook until fragrant, about 30 more seconds.

Add the potatoes, broth, cream, and bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and let simmer until the potatoes are just tender (when you can insert a knife in easily and remove it just as easily, they're done), about 10 minutes. Discard the bay leaves.

Transfer the potato mixture to a 1½ baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with the Cheddar cheese. Bake until the cream is bubbling around the edges and the cheese on top is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
16%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Cholesterol
36mg
12%
Carbohydrate, by difference
36g
28%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
186µg
27%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
11mg
15%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
251mg
25%
Choline, total
20mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
8µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
32mg
10%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
371mg
53%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
551mg
37%
Water
240g
9%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
Scalloped Potatoes Shopping Tip

Only buy potatoes that are firm, intact, and without any sprouts or green parts.

Scalloped Potatoes Cooking Tip

Potatoes oxidize quickly; have a bowl full of cold water to put your potatoes after cutting them in order stop them from oxidizing.

